Gems' Hanzel answers the call to coach

Every athlete faces the inevitability that their playing career will one day end. For Liberty High School and Quincy Gems alumnus Lane Hanzel that inevitability came when a reoccurring injury ended his playing days during his senior year of at Anderson University.



"It's not fun," said Hanzel. "I was trying to figure out what I was going to do playing wise and what I was going to do moving on past (college)."



Hanzel wasn't ready to give up on the game, though, and decided to pursue a career as a coach and accepted an offer to coach for his old summer team, the Quincy Gems.



"I knew I wasn't going to be able to play past this (injury) but I didn't want that to be the end of my baseball (career). I really enjoy the relationships you build in baseball," he said.



Hanzel played for the Gems in 2015 and 2016 and now the pitchers he shared a bench with call him "Coach."



"It was a little weird at first because I pitched with him last year but it's good to have him here," said pitcher Aaron Stone.



Call it fate but Hanzel might not have gotten the opportunity to coach for the Gems if he hadn't called Gems owner Jimmie Louthan about a prospect he knew.



"I kind of gave my pitch to (Louthan) about the kid and he asked me what I was doing this summer. I told him I didn't really know yet," recalls Hanzel.





"I'd say about a month later I got a phone call from him and he asked me, 'Would you like to be our pitching coach this next year. We would like to offer you the position.'"



It was an offer that Hanzel couldn't pass up with a team he knew well. As it turns out, Hanzel was never far off Louthan's radar as a potential pitcher coach for the Gems.



"He was a great leader to begin with for the two years he played for us," said Louthan.



"With the experience of knowing the grind of summer baseball, we just figured he'd be a good fit."



Meanwhile Hanzel already has plans after summer ends. It seems as if his coaching career is only beginning since he accepted an assistant coaching position on Greg Wathen's staff at John Wood.

