Internet service drop leaves some with few options

Some rural residents don't have many internet options after Adams Fiber dropped one of its wireless services.

A typical workday for Donna Troutman doesn't involve leaving her home.

"I'm up and working at 6:30 in the morning and sometimes I can work until 6 or 6:30 at night, sometimes later," Troutman said.

Starting Friday, that changes for awhile.

"I was notified through a letter in the mail in March they were going to be discontinuing the service," Trouman explained.

Troutman's job requires having secured internet access. She's now paying Comcast to extend a line to her home to meet that requirement, but it's not a cheap fix.

"I was told it would cost between $6,000 and $10,000," Troutman added.

An expense Comcast is helping to cover. Adams Fiber officials say they leased the secured network through another company, but that company dropped the service. impacting 400 customers.

"There's probably approximately 80 individuals or households that could not get on one of our alternative technologies," Chief Operating Officer Jim Broemmer said.

Broemmer feels disappointed knowing many families relied on the service.

"To have to go down this path and pull away from that service and not offer it anymore is something that we don't like doing," Broemmer explained.

Adams tried to implement a new wireless plan to replace it, but it didn't work in all areas. Broemmer says the company hopes to expand fiber into rural areas to close coverage gaps in the future.

"Unfortunately, it's not going to be tomorrow," Broemmer added.

Troutman knows she's fortunate that at least Comcast can run internet to her home.

"I have coworkers that are going to have to go back to the office and work full-time because they don't have this option," Troutman said.

Adams Fiber is a big broadband internet provider in the area, the only option for some, and officials stress that they are dedicated to being a reliable option for rural residents.

For those having to switch,, Adams officials said Airwave-Communications is one option and Excede another. Contact can be found below.