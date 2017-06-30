Louisville's Wiley returns home to defend mud title

One of the most popular weekends of the summer in America's Hometown is, without a doubt, the 'National Tom Sawyer Days.



But it is the mud volleyball tournament that takes center stage at the festival.



That is why former Hannibal spikes star and Louisville senior Gabi Wiley has returned to the pit as her team nicknamed 'Wallaby's' aims for their third straight championship. Wiley says it's an annual can't event for her and her family.



"It's kind of a tradition," said Wiley.



"I watched my parents growing up playing it. I still have my mom's old mud t-shirt so it's kind of a tradition. I was a mud girl before and it's just fun to come back and play for my favorite weekend of the year."



The 5'7'' defensive specialist is coming off a collegiate season as one of only four Louisville players to see action in all 30 matches and finished with 190 digs. Wiley says she has tried to persuade some of her Cardinals teammates to make the trip to Hannibal to play in the tournament but to no avail.



Make no mistake, though, Wiles says working in the mud is good preparation for her final campaign.



"They say you have to be an athlete to play in the mud. It's obviously a slower paced game," she says.



"It's definitely different but it's my absolute favorite weekend."

