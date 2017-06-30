Friday Sports Extra -- June 30 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra -- June 30

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joey Polak homered twice in the Gems home game against Lafayette on Friday. Joey Polak homered twice in the Gems home game against Lafayette on Friday.

**Prospect League Baseball**

Lafayette: 11
Quincy: 13
Cody Birdsong: Walk-off 3-run HR
Joey Polak: 2 HR's
Gems: (10-18), scored 5 runs in 9th inning


**High School Baseball**

Fort Madison: 3
Centerville: 11

Central Lee: 16
Danville: 0

Holy Trinity: 3
West Burlington: 10
Quinten Schneider: 2 RBI's


**High School Softball**

Central Lee: 2
Danville: 3
Cloey Davis: RBI double

-- Ottumwa Classic
Roland-Story: 2
Keokuk: 3
Makenzie Pezley: Walk-off inside the park 2-run HR

Keokuk: 4
Ottumwa: 2
Aryn Kindig: 2-run double

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.