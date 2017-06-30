Friday Sports Extra -- June 30

**Prospect League Baseball**
Lafayette: 11
Quincy: 13
Cody Birdsong: Walk-off 3-run HR
Joey Polak: 2 HR's
Gems: (10-18), scored 5 runs in 9th inning
**High School Baseball**
Fort Madison: 3
Centerville: 11
Central Lee: 16
Danville: 0
Holy Trinity: 3
West Burlington: 10
Quinten Schneider: 2 RBI's
**High School Softball**
Central Lee: 2
Danville: 3
Cloey Davis: RBI double
-- Ottumwa Classic
Roland-Story: 2
Keokuk: 3
Makenzie Pezley: Walk-off inside the park 2-run HR
Keokuk: 4
Ottumwa: 2
Aryn Kindig: 2-run double
