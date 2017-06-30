Chairman announced for QU president search committee

We now know the person leading the search for Quincy University's new president.

The university announced Mike McClain as the chair for the search committee. McClain is a board of trustee member who served five terms in the Illinois House of Representatives.

He says they want to make sure the new president will be transparent and fit in with the Quincy University community, so they're in no rush to fill the seat.

"We get out of the crisis and now we're doing our Renaissance," McClain said. "We want that gentlemen or lady to fit into the community because we need to be more holistic than maybe sometimes we've been. So we want to do a better job not a smaller job."

Chief Operating Officer Phil Conover plains to remain acting president until a new one is announced. McClain says finding a president could take up to seven months after a search firm has been hired.