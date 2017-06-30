Mud volleyball a big attraction at National Tom Sawyer Days

Players say it's more fun playing in the mud.

America's hometown is expecting big crowds for National Tom Sawyer Days.

The event is expected to bring in thousands to Hannibal over the next several days.

WGEM caught caught up with some volleyball players in the 38th annual mud volleyball tournament. More than 60 teams signed up for the event, which comes second in popularity only to Saturday's fence painting contest.

"I mean its huge. People from all over come here," Mud volleyball player Andrew Richards said. "My friends come back to town from college and stuff and we all get together. Its great. Just volleyball in the mud, just the sound of that alone is fun."

