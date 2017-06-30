Missouri governor signs budget, cuts $250M in spending

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is cutting more than $250 million in spending for the fiscal year that begins Saturday, including money for K-12 school buses, higher education and social services.

The Republican announced the cuts Friday while signing the state budget, saying they are necessary because of lagging state revenues and rising health care costs.

The cuts include $15 million less for K-12 transportation than lawmakers proposed. Greitens also is cutting tens of millions of dollars from the Social Services Department, including $2.4 million for foster care programs that Greitens says isn't needed because of efficiencies.

Public colleges and universities face 9 percent cuts.

Greitens also Friday vetoed legislation that would have spared cuts to in-home and nursing care services for about 8,300 seniors and people with disabilities.

