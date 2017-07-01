VIDEO: Western Illinois University's Higgins Hall imploded - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Higgins Hall going down Saturday morning. Higgins Hall going down Saturday morning.
Higgins Hall, courtesy of the Herald-Whig Higgins Hall, courtesy of the Herald-Whig
Map with viewing and parking information provided Western Illinois Univerity Map with viewing and parking information provided Western Illinois Univerity
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A former dormitory on Western Illinois University's Macomb campus was imploded Saturday after decades of use.

Hundreds showed up to watch the implosion, which happened on schedule at 9 a.m. and lasted just seconds. Cleanup was expected to take about three hours after the implosion.

The demolition project is expected to wrap up in October.

University officials decided to bring the building down after a 2008 assessment revealed several issues with the building. It was estimated it would take $48 million dollars to bring the building to like-new status, according to the university.

The 50-year-old structure had the following issues, according to WIU:

  • Exterior wall and window panels were leaking
  • The elevators needed to be replaced to improve reliability and comply with current codes
  • A sprinkler system would have to be installed to comply with the 2013 Illinois State Law
  • The HVAC system was at the end of its useful life and needed a complete replacement
  • Plumbing systems were original, leaked, and were at the end of their useful

The university reported that due to the costs associated with bringing the building up to par and maintaining it, the University of Housing and Dining Services decided to close the facility after 46 years.

WIU listed the following rationale:

  • It was calculated that an estimated $1 million in operating costs annually would be avoided
  • By foregoing sprinkler installation and elevator modernization, the department was able to save roughly $2 million in upgrades
  • Given anticipated occupancy levels, UHDS was able to accommodate in other residence halls across campus
  • By taking Higgins Hall offline, the campus deferred maintenance total was reduced by an estimated $44 million

More information can be found here.

