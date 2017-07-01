Higgins Hall is gone, but memories remain

In a matter of 15 seconds, Higgins Hall, a building that stood 20 stories high on Western Illinois University's campus for 50 years is now rubble.

While many came to tailgate and watch the show, for one couple the implosions left a dust of smoke that had created a lifetime of memories.

"My wife and I met here at Higgins Hall," a former resident of the dormitory, Doug Olsen said.

His wife, Diana Olsen, said they would pass each other everyday on the way to class.

"Walking to Higgins there is a bridge," Diana Olsen said. "I would walk back and forth everyday and would see this young man with an afro which got my attention. I would just smile at him and say hello."

Although Diana lived on the 10th floor and Doug on the 18th, they said that didn't stop them from interacting with each other.

"There was a dance, a Higgins Hall dance. I screwed up my courage to ask her to go and she said yes," Doug said.

For them Higgins Hall was more than just a building.

"If it weren't for that building we wouldn't be together. My children wouldn't born. The building is a symbol of how our life journey came," Diana said.

University officials said the building coming down should not be seen as a "funeral, but a celebration," and already have plans to turn the site into a grassy area.

"The facility itself will be recycled," Director of Residential Facilities at Western Illinois University, Joe Roselieb said "It is a massive facility. Over 300,000 square foot. We've purchased a nice plaque. Very similar to the ones around campus. That will be somewhere in that site so people can come back and still visit there old home."

Higgins Hall might be gone forever, but it left a lifetime of memories.

"Higgins may be gone, but I've got my Higgins girl forever," Doug said.

Officials said it should take a a couple of months to clean up the leftover debris at the site. As of right now there is no other plans to develop the site further then a grass area.