Iowa State Penitentiary on restricted movement following yard incident

Posted:
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Iowa State Penitentiary officials said the prison has been placed on restricted movement on Saturday following an incident involving multiple offenders on the yard.

Officials said staff responded swiftly and gained control of the situation and there were no reports of injuries to the staff. 

Officials said offenders suffered minor injuries and no weapons were involved.

The visiting room will be closed until further notice.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

