Shelbina police looking for woman armed with two guns

Shelbina police said a Shelby County woman is wanted for arrest Saturday afternoon.

On the department Facebook page, police posted a picture of Aleicia Tyler Leann Brown of Shelbina, Missouri. Police said she has an active $10,000 cash only felony warrant for stealing of a credit device and more than $500.

Police said she is believed to be in possession of two stolen loaded handguns.

Police are still seeking information of her whereabouts and if you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Shelbina Police Department at 573-588-0111 or 573-588-2220.