Festival showcases popular events in Hannibal

A frog is about to take off on a jump.

More than 200 jumpers participated in the frog jump contest.

America's hometown celebrated National Tom Sawyer Days with the frog jump and fence painting contests Saturday.

Troop 100 Scout Master Chris Doyle said the frog jump contest was a special event for kids.

"We're at about 200 jumpers right now, and the registration's going to continue to stay open," he said.

The competition was all about whose frog could jump the farthest. Doyle said he's happy the event brought so many people together.

"You know this is a great opportunity for fellowship and families," he said. "Our scouts learned a lot from gathering these frogs up over the last couple of days. It's a good fundraiser for us."

According to Doyle, boy scouts should raise about $1,500 from sponsoring the contest.

The festival's fence painting contest was also a big hit. Judges critiqued fence painting on both speed and accuracy.

Fence Painting Champion Corgan Kramer said it takes a lot of practice to be a Tom Sawyer fence painter.

"For the past week, I've been doing it every single day," he said.

Kramer said there was some tough competition, and the judges picked his work as the best of the bunch.

"I didn't expect to win, but I was hoping to win," he said. "It was a really good time and I had a lot of fun."

Kramer has some big dreams as Tom Sawyer Days continues Sunday.

"If I won the nationals, it'd be nice to represent the locals," he said.

The festival's national fence painting contest is Sunday at 2 p.m. Click here for a full list of National Tom Sawyer Day events.