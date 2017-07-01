Festival showcases popular events in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Festival showcases popular events in Hannibal

Posted:
By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
More than 200 jumpers participated in the frog jump contest. More than 200 jumpers participated in the frog jump contest.
A frog is about to take off on a jump. A frog is about to take off on a jump.
Boys quickly paint fences at the festival's fence painting contest. Boys quickly paint fences at the festival's fence painting contest.
The national fence painting contest is Sunday at 2 p.m. The national fence painting contest is Sunday at 2 p.m.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

America's hometown celebrated National Tom Sawyer Days with the frog jump and fence painting contests Saturday.

Troop 100 Scout Master Chris Doyle said the frog jump contest was a special event for kids.

"We're at about 200 jumpers right now, and the registration's going to continue to stay open," he said.

The competition was all about whose frog could jump the farthest. Doyle said he's happy the event brought so many people together.

"You know this is a great opportunity for fellowship and families," he said. "Our scouts learned a lot from gathering these frogs up over the last couple of days. It's a good fundraiser for us."

According to Doyle, boy scouts should raise about $1,500 from sponsoring the contest.

The festival's fence painting contest was also a big hit. Judges critiqued fence painting on both speed and accuracy.

Fence Painting Champion Corgan Kramer said it takes a lot of practice to be a Tom Sawyer fence painter.

"For the past week, I've been doing it every single day," he said.

Kramer said there was some tough competition, and the judges picked his work as the best of the bunch.

"I didn't expect to win, but I was hoping to win," he said. "It was a really good time and I had a lot of fun."

Kramer has some big dreams as Tom Sawyer Days continues Sunday.

"If I won the nationals, it'd be nice to represent the locals," he said.

The festival's national fence painting contest is Sunday at 2 p.m. Click here for a full list of National Tom Sawyer Day events.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.