Motorcyclist injured in crash on Wisman Lane

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash near North 48th Street in Quincy on Saturday.

At 5:49 p.m., deputies said a Jeep Liberty driven by 20-year-old Danilo Ranger of Evanston, Illinois was eastbound on Wisman Lane when it encountered a vehicle coming towards them in their lane.

When Ranger came to a sudden stop, deputies said a motorcycle driven by 38-year-old Nathaniel Nickel struck the rear of Danilo Ranger's vehicle which ruptured the fuel tank.

Deputies said the other vehicle left the scene and has not been located and it's being described as a tan colored small SUV.

Adams County EMS and Tri-Township Fire responded to the scene and Nickel was treated for minor injuries.

According to the crash report, Ranger was wearing a seatbelt in his Jeep and Nicekl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.