Man dead after single car crash

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Plainville, Illinois man is dead after authorities said his car struck a tree in Adams County just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Marcus Banta of Plainville, Illinois was traveling on E. 1700th St. just south of N. 300th Ave., also known as Plainville Blacktop. The sheriff's office said Banta left the road way in a 2011 Dodge Avenger and struck a tree.

Authorities said Banta was wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation.

