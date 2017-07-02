National contest boosts tourism during Tom Sawyer Days

Mike Polster, owner of Badger Cheese Haus, said tourism is crucial for small businesses.

National Tom Sawyer Days continued in Hannibal with the national fence painting contest Sunday. The competition brought people from all over the country to America's hometown.

Tom Sawyer Days Chairman Kami Harsell said the fence painting brought many new families to Hannibal.

"We've had a wonderful response," she said. "35 in the pee-wee competition and I think 30 or so in the girl's division. So it's gone over amazingly."

Harsell said the high volume of traffic brought an increase in tourism revenue.

"Most of the hotels, if not all of them, are booked right now," she said. "The restaurants are busy. The gas stations are busy. All the local stores up and down Maine Street are just packed this weekend. So I think it's a really good economy boost for the city."

The thousands of people visiting Hannibal were walking through downtown most of the weekend, impacting local businesses.

Mike Polster, owner of Badger Cheese Haus in Downtown Hannibal, said tourism is crucial for small businesses.

"People have been out and about running around Downtown Hannibal," he said. "It helps us all out as business people here."

Polster has been selling cheese in Hannibal for 10 years. He said Tom Sawyer Days gives the cheese shop a boost in business and also lets him see some familiar faces.

"You get those regular people back, and if they like your business, they'll come in and they'll do business with you," he said. "You get to be friends with them. You might only see them once a year, but it's really nice to see them again."

Polster said he's looking forward to this time next year.

National Tom Sawyer Days festivities continue through Tuesday.