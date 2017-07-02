Hannibal man ejected from ATV after hitting a deer in Scotland County

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV crash near Memphis, Missouri on Saturday.

At 10 p.m., Trooper Hillyer said 45-year-old Rodney Kagel of Hannibal was traveling northbound on Scotland County Road 369, 13 miles southwest of Memphis.

Hillyer said the Kagel hit a deer on the road and was ejected from the ATV.

Kagel was taken by air evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Hillyer said Kagel suffered serious injuries and the crash report stated that Kagel was not wearing a safety device.