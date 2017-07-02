Local lakes, campgrounds crowded for holiday weekend

To celebrate the 4th of July, hundreds of families are out on local lakes and campgrounds to enjoy time with family.

Boaters flocked the boat ramps this morning at Mark Twain Lake, while campers filled the campground.

"We just like to spend time with family and let the kids do their thing," camper Mike Board said.

"A lot of skiing, a lot of tubing going on," boater Bob Steen added. "It's a nice weekend and a good time to be out there."

Steen took his family out on the lake early this morning to avoid the rush.

"Get a little boating in, a little sun," Steen said. "We've had a good time, and now I'm going to get off of this lake before the big crowd hits and go enjoy myself again."

With more boats on the water, boaters said safety has to be top of mind.

"We do wear life jackets out here because when it's a busy weekend like this, there's just a lot of people out there and you just have to be careful because there's boats everywhere," Steen said. "You've got to keep an eye out and be safety conscious."

The busy weekend has businesses like The Hitching Post cashing in.

"By far this is our busiest weekend we've had in history," owner Dave Luetkemeyer said. "It seems like every year we get busier and busier, but today was the busiest, and yesterday was the busiest we've had in history."

But whether its time on the lake, or around a campfire, one theme sticks out: family.

"It's very important," Board said. "When you loose loved ones, you understand how important family becomes."

"We have family up that wanted to go out, so we're out," Steen added. "It's a good time and the water's great right now."

The business will continue to grow because the holiday falls on a Tuesday this year.