Busy weekend needed for local water park

From the lake to the water park, many families decided to spend their day spending time enjoying the great sunshine on Sunday.

Mark Twain Landing was full this weekend.

Water park officials said they had more than 800 people come through the gates. Manager Melanie Darnell said that's about double what they see on a normal weekend.

She said this weekend makes up for the last few weeks of bad weather.

"After the week we had prior to this weekend, revenue wasn't the greatest throughout the week, but the weather has been great," Darnell said. "It's just been overall an awesome experience."

Pool officials expect numbers to stay higher than normal through the 4th of July.