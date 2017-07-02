Bats fall silent in Gems loss to Dans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bats fall silent in Gems loss to Dans

**Prospect League**

Danville:11
Quincy: 1
Nolan Snyder: RBI
Gems: (10-20)
 

