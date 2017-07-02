Bats fall silent in Gems loss to Dans

Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a stolen base on Sunday, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory...

