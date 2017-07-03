Cost of healthcare top concern for families

A new Gallup survey reveals that the cost of healthcare is the top financial concern facing families in the U.S.

The study comes at a time of uncertainty over healthcare, with Congress working to change part of the Affordable Care Act.

Local financial experts say it's important to know the specific details of your plan, or shop around and get details if you're buying a new plan.

David Janus with Schlipman Wealth Advisers in Quincy said if you have a high deductible, taking advantage of an HSA or health savings account is a great way to build a foundation for medical costs.

"Your HSA is actually tax deductible, so any dollars that you put in there you're not going to get taxed on growth and it's going to give you the opportunity to write some of that off on your taxes," he said. "A lot of the time your plan even offers that. If you work for a large employer, sometimes they have an HSA option that you can tag on as one of your benefits at work."

Janus also said planning and saving is key, because healthcare costs take their biggest toll after retirement.

"Regardless of how healthy you are, you don't know what's going to happen down the road, so plan on spending a good chunk of your retirement account on healthcare," he said "So up those IRA contributions, it's always easier to start when you're young as opposed to waiting until you're older and closer to retirement."

Janus also advised healthcare consumers to shop around to compare prices on prescription drugs, discuss medical charges in advance with a clinic or hospital, and take advantage of things like free screenings.