Fire at Roquette plant in Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire at Roquette plant in Keokuk

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Fire at Keokuk plant Fire at Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Keokuk Fire Department responded to a fire around midnight Sunday to a fire on the roof at one of the Roquette plant factory buildings.

Assistant Chief Pat McNally said that on-duty crew, plus the call-back crew responded to the fire, which is about 10 people in total.

McNally said that he was not aware of any injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.