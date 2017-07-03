Fire at Roquette plant in Keokuk

America's hometown celebrated National Tom Sawyer Days with the frog jump and fence painting contests Saturday.More >>
Shelbina police said a Shelby County woman is wanted for arrest Saturday afternoon.More >>
Iowa State Penitentiary officials said the prison has been placed on restricted movement on Saturday following an incident involving multiple offenders on the yard.More >>
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is cutting more than $250 million in spending for the fiscal year that begins Saturday, including money for K-12 school buses, higher education and social services.More >>
America's hometown is expecting big crowds for National Tom Sawyer Days.More >>
We now know the person leading the search for Quincy University's new president.More >>
A food bank that was preparing to close will now stay open. The Lewis County Food Bank will change its name to the Lewis County Food Pantry.More >>
Around the fourth of July, you might be moved to donate to a veterans' charity. But, how much of your money really supports the cause? Local Quincy woman, Carolyn Hatfield, found out that most of her money was actually going elsewhere. "Well it started out with a telephone call. A telemarketer of course," Carolyn Hatfield said.More >>
The people who answer the phones if you have an emergency may soon be the latest victims of Illinois' financial crisis.More >>
An investigation is underway in Fort Madison after graffiti aimed at police was painted on a grocery store, according to the police department.More >>
