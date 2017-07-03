QPS superintendent talks about ongoing state budget crisis

As the Illinois budget crisis drags on, one of the institutions feeling the impact are schools.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb joined Natalie Will and Dylan Austin on WGEM News Today Monday morning to talk about the impact the ongoing budget crisis is having on the district.

He pledged that school would start the upcoming school year on time.

"We're gonna start school," Webb said. "Middle of August, we'll be ready to go. We'll get our local tax dollars around July and September, so we'll be able to run the operation and start on time."

When asked if the doors could be kept open without state funding, Webb appeared less certain.

"We need the state of Illinois. We get about $20 million a year from the state," he stated. "It's not like we can just not have them and continue to operate"

He said that the state's dysfunction has affected the district's ability to make long-term plans, and praised the Quincy community for coming through for the school district.

He added that the state owes the district $3 million dollars.