Fire damages home, kills pets

A view of the home on the 900 block of East Elm Street that caught fire Monday morning.

A fire Monday morning damaged a home in Macomb and killed at least two of the homeowner's pets.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. in the house at 932 East Elm Street.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire, but a cat and a dog inside the home did not survive. They said another cat is still missing.

Fire officials said the house had heavy fire and smoke damage, but they don't know what started the blaze.