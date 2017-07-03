Fire damages home, kills pets - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire damages home, kills pets

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
A view of the home on the 900 block of East Elm Street that caught fire Monday morning. A view of the home on the 900 block of East Elm Street that caught fire Monday morning.
Firefighters battle the fire at 932 E. Elm Street. Firefighters battle the fire at 932 E. Elm Street.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A fire Monday morning damaged a home in Macomb and killed at least two of the homeowner's pets.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. in the house at 932 East Elm Street. 

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire, but a cat and a dog inside the home did not survive.  They said another cat is still missing.

Fire officials said the house had heavy fire and smoke damage, but they don't know what started the blaze.

