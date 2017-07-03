Firefighters fight heat during summer fires

The heat played a big role in fighting a house fire in Macomb Monday morning.

Macomb Fire Chief J.R. Hyde said they had to call in the Emmet-Chalmers Fire Protection District for extra manpower to battle the heat. Hyde said he was concerned about keeping crews hydrated and from over heating. He said with the added heat firefighters get tired faster which could lead to more injuries.

"A hot day like today is really hard when you cover yourself up with all the equipment that we go in with," Hyde said. "Then you have the heat bearing down on you from the fire itself so that was the main concern."

Hyde said they try to keep a closer eye on firefighters during the summer months.

