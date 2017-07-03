Firefighters fight heat during summer fires - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Firefighters fight heat during summer fires

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Firefighters battle house fire in Macomb Firefighters battle house fire in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The heat played a big role in fighting a house fire in Macomb Monday morning.

Macomb Fire Chief J.R. Hyde said they had to call in the Emmet-Chalmers Fire Protection District for extra manpower to battle the heat. Hyde said he was concerned about keeping crews hydrated and from over heating. He said with the added heat firefighters get tired faster which could lead to more injuries.

"A hot day like today is really hard when you cover yourself up with all the equipment that we go in with," Hyde said. "Then you have the heat bearing down on you from the fire itself so that was the main concern."

Hyde said they try to keep a closer eye on firefighters during the summer months.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.