Food safety tips for 4th of July leftovers

If you have extra food from a 4th of July barbecue, heath officials want to make sure it is stored properly.

Mitchell Housewright with the Adams County Health Department said any food, from meat to salad and fruit can carry food borne illness. He says it's important to know how long food has been out both prior to cooking and after it is served...because when food cools down, that's when bacteria will set in.

"We do a rule of thumb about 2 hours. Whether it's hot food being out, or cold food being out, 2 hours especially for a hot day. Bacteria likes to grow right in between 40 degrees and 140 degrees."

Housewright said once leftovers are properly stored away, they recommend to keep those in the fridge no more than seven days.

