Humane Society offers advice for keeping pets calm during fireworks

Experts say to make sure your pet is safe and comfortable this 4th of July.

Fourth of July Fireworks can be pretty spectacular, but the activity might be traumatizing for your furry friends.

Quincy Humane Society Community Relations Manager Pilar Yates said if you choose to take your pet to a fireworks display, you should always have them on a leash or in a harness.

"Fourth of July is the number one time of year when animals will quickly slip away," she said. "Because those loud noises may startle them, even if they are used to them."

Yates said it's also not a bad idea to keep your dog at home. Just make sure they're comfortable before you leave.

"Sometimes being in a kennel where they are in a smaller place where they feel right at home and can be all snugged in is great," she said. "Maybe even leaving a TV on for them or some sort of radio noise, so that you've got that sound going on as well. So it's not just listening to fireworks."

Yates said the most important thing is knowing where your pet is at all times.