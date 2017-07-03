Humane Society offers advice for keeping pets calm during fireworks

Organizers said the high volume of traffic brought an increase in tourism revenue.More >>
To celebrate the 4th of July, hundreds of families are out on local lakes and campgrounds to enjoy time with family.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV crash near Memphis, Missouri on Saturday.More >>
A Plainville, Illinois man is dead after authorities said his car struck a tree in Adams County just after 11 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash near North 48th Street in Quincy on Saturday.More >>
In a matter of 15 seconds, Higgins Hall, a building that stood 20 stories high on Western Illinois University's campus for 50 years is now rubble.More >>
America's hometown celebrated National Tom Sawyer Days with the frog jump and fence painting contests Saturday.More >>
Shelbina police said a Shelby County woman is wanted for arrest Saturday afternoon.More >>
Iowa State Penitentiary officials said the prison has been placed on restricted movement on Saturday following an incident involving multiple offenders on the yard.More >>
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is cutting more than $250 million in spending for the fiscal year that begins Saturday, including money for K-12 school buses, higher education and social services.More >>
