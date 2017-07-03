Semi and SUV involved in highway crash

An SUV was flipped on its side.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash between a semi and an SUV Monday afternoon in McDonough County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police revealed three people were hurt when the SUV, which was pulling a trailer, failed to yield at the intersection of U.S. 136 and Highway 336. Troopers say that's when the SUV pulled into the path of a semi heading east. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. west of Tennessee, Illinois.

Police say SUV passengers Lana Descamps, 33, of Moline, Illinois, and a 10-year-old boy were airlifted to separate hospitals. A 12-year-old girl in the SUV was taken to McDonough District Hospital. Both drivers were treated on scene.

Police didn't identify the SUV driver, but said they were ticketed for failure to yield.