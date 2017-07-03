Expert gives barbecue tips for 4th of July

Keep grills away from your house when grilling.

An expert said the most important thing when grilling is to get your meat to the proper temperature.

A local expert is offering tips to ensure you have the best barbecue this 4th of July.

Dan Veihl, owner of Butcher Block, said to always use a thermometer while grilling; getting your meat to the right temperature is crucial for health reasons.

"Your grilling tips on anything, whether it's grilling steaks, pork chops, chicken, is to use a thermometer," Veihl said. "Get it to the right grilling temperature. Especially with the heat that we're having today and tomorrow, it's gonna be fairly warm outside."

The proper temperature for most meat is 165 degrees, which kills bacteria and E. coli. Veihl said as far as safety goes, a lot of it is common sense.

"Be careful what you're doing," he said. "If you're using charcoal, make sure you don't have stuff around that can get caught on fire. Move it away from the house and move it away from the garage. Don't cook inside the garage."

Veihl added to never grill underneath a porch, since the flames could catch the things above you on fire.