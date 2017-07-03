Cheap gas prices brings more numbers to Tom Sawyer Days

Lower gas prices have lead to a big economic boom in Hannibal this long holiday weekend.



There's was a lot of foot traffic in Hannibal for National Tom Sawyer Days and people from out of town say cheap gas allowed them to make the trip this year and businesses are cashing in.

According to gasbuddy, July 4th travelers are seeing the cheapest gas prices in 12 years, which means more business for America's Hometown.

"We are really impressed when we came into town," Paul Landes from Kansas City, Missouri said. "The gas prices are much lower than any place we have seen so far and it's a nice little town to drive through and see the old buildings,"

Jim Gwinner grew up in Hannibal and now lives in St. Louis. He said it's great coming back this weekend because he now has a little more cash in his pocket to spend with family.

"It is, you know being from a small town, things are cheaper," Gwinner said. "With gas prices lower this summer, it certainly helps in coming up. You know, the restaurants are great. There are specials everywhere and it's a great time to be in Hannibal."

Restaurants like Big Muddy Barbeque on Broadway have seen huge increases in business. Owner Todd Rourke said he's had to make 60 racks of ribs for the past two days.

"It's been really busy," Rourke said, "We have served around 600 people so far in two to three days, something like that."

Travelers said the lower prices have allowed them to stay in Hannibal longer and enjoy everything the city has to offer.

"It's really great to come back because there are so many memories and so many things to do from the cave to the restaurants to the festivals that it was fun to show my wife and kids things that I had when I was growing up," Gwinner said.

Gail Bryant with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau said the advertising and marketing campaign has worked to attract tourists to the city.

She hopes this trend of success continues all year round for other upcoming events.