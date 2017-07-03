Annual tricycle races for National Tom Sawyer Days

Dozens of kids participated in the races.

Kids riding the tricycles in the race.

Tom Sawyer Days continued in Hannibal, and on Tuesday there was the annual tricycle race hosted by the Evening Kiwanis Club.

Dozens of kids ages three through six participated in the races for prizes and trophies.

There were tricycle and big wheel categories.

Every kid went home with a prize or trophy.

"My favorite part about riding the tricycles is having fun with the tricycles and racing."

The event was free and organizers say it was fun to see the kids active and happy.