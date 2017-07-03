QPD warning residents about firework usage

The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand-in-hand, but, they are mostly illegal in Illinois.

At the Quincy Police Department, officers have been busy responding to a steady amount of fireworks complaints. They expect the calls to continue for the next few days.

Sergeant James Brown with the Quincy Police Department said on Monday that while the department wants people to enjoy the holiday, it's important to remember that fireworks are illegal within city limits.

"With the heat, and as dry as its been lately, there is the additional fire hazard that we're worried about." Brown said. "We do get a lot of these calls, and like I said its not uncommon during this holiday."

Brown also added that if you violate the local ordinance, that can result in a fine of a few hundred dollars. If you use large fireworks, you could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.