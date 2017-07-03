Adams County treasurer sends tax payments earlier than last year

The treasurer's office sent out payments earlier than last year.

As the Illinois budget impasse continues, the Adams County treasurer says he's doing all he can to get money in the hands of local schools.

Terry Asher's office sent out tax payments to locally funded organizations, including the Quincy Public School district on Monday.

QPS received more than $19 million in local tax revenue.

At a time when state payments are few and far between, Asher said it helps schools running on fumes.

"This may be their only revenue source at least short term." Asher said. "So, by getting this out earlier, it may mean that they don't have to get let's say a short term loan to meet payroll."

Asher added that his office hoped to send out payments even sooner next year.