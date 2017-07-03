Keokuk man arrested for DUI, resisting arrest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk man arrested for DUI, resisting arrest

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County deputies arrested Danny E. Lamma of Keokuk on Monday for resisting a peace officer, DUI, and improper parking on a roadway.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an area of Highway 61 south of Ursa, where they say they saw Lamma get out of his black Pontiac and act erratically. Deputies say he approached them and when they tried to handcuff him, he resisted arrest. Once in custody, deputies say they learned there was a toddler in the car.

Both Lamma and the toddler were transported to Blessing Hospital, where the toddler was released to family members.

