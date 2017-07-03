Powell preparing for sophomore season at Stanford

After ending his high school football season by helping Hannibal to a district championship, former Hannibal lineman Dylan Powell decided to take his talents out west to play for Stanford.

During his freshman season in Palo Alto, Calif. Powell was red-shirted. Though Powell's red shirt status kept him on the sidelines on game day, the former Pirates standout took every chance to learn from some of the best athletes in the county.

"It's an unreal experience just to be able to live out my dream," said Powell

"When I was a child I always wanted to play Division I college football. It's definitely worth it getting to go out and play against some of the best talent in the country."

However, Powell will be quick to tell you about the differences between playing high school football in Missouri and playing for a PAC-12 team.

"They will definitely give you a reality check," he said.

"But it's good to go against that competition and have them expose your weaknesses so you know what you have to work on."

Despite returning home for the Independence Day weekend Powell says he has committed himself to Stanford's upcoming preseason camp.

"I've been really focusing on training in the off-season right now by running, getting in shape and getting stronger then worry about the football stuff once camp starts," he says.

"It's really about understanding the mental part of the game with our complex offense and getting all the calls down by making sure I'm mentally ready for everything. I think that's the biggest thing I need to focus on."

Powell and The Cardinals start their season across the Pacific Ocean in the Sydney Bowl against Rice on August 26.