Reward doubled in Fort Madison graffiti case

You could now be rewarded $2,000 if you know who spray painted "shoot cops not dope" on the side of a Fort Madison grocery store--that's double what the reward was originally.

Fareway stores, who owns the grocery store under construction, is offering a $1,000 reward to help catch the person responsible. That's in addition to the $1,000 Crimestoppers reward.

Fareway is also donating another $1,000 to the Fort Madison Police Department to support them and the community.