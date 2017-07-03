Quincy City Council renews technology contract for police - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy City Council renews technology contract for police

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy City Council met Monday night, and the meeting lasted just over twenty minutes.

With Mayor Kyle Moore being out of town, Alderman Mike Farha acted as mayor.

The council tabled a few ordinances, but did vote to approve a contract with Big River Oil Company in Hannibal for their central services fleet.

They also approved the purchase of a fire hose for the fire department, and a renewal of a maintenance contract for a touchscreen technology company for the police department. 

