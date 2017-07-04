Dozens of flower bouquets delivered to veterans

Support for local veterans is growing just in time for the Fourth of July, 265 bouquets of flowers were delivered to the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy Monday.

The show of gratitude comes from the whole community; dozens of customers bought the flowers at Quincy's Hy-Vee on Broadway for five bucks a pop. Then Hy-Vee employees took care of the rest, hand delivering bouquets in several different halls to veterans.

"I don't think we can say thank you enough to the sacrifices they have made," Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said. "Not everybody in the area has made that decision to say yes to serving our country, but we can all sure say yes by saying thank you."

Officials with Hy-Vee say they hope to plan something similar to honor our nation's heroes on Veterans Day.