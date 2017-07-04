Governor promises to veto Illinois budget plan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Governor promises to veto Illinois budget plan

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois senators return to Springfield on the 4th of July, possibly voting to end the states' budget impasse.

Senators adjourned Monday without taking action on the budget plan that the house passed Sunday, which included a $5 billion income tax increase. For individuals, that would put the tax rate at just under five percent.

The bill passed without agreement on the governor's reforms for worker's comp and a property tax freeze. In a video posted on Twitter Monday night, the governor reiterated that he would veto the bill.

"Illinois families deserve more jobs, property tax relief and term limits," Republican Governor Bruce Rauner said. "But they're about to get none of that, just higher taxes."

"The idea was that this thing was going to be a package," Democratic Senate President John Cullerton said. "We're discussing and are willing to discuss the issues like workers' compensation and property taxes. We were talking over the phone over the weekend. The speaker and I are here, ready to talk."

Democrats did have some extra support from republicans in the house vote Sunday and Speaker Michael Madigan said he will work to override the governor's promised veto.

Lawmakers return on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.