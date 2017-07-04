Illinois budget crisis could impact economic development

The Illinois budget impasse has put local schools in tough spots, halted transportation projects, and slashed social services.

It's also making things tougher for economic developers, who are tasked with attracting and keeping businesses in Illinois.

Marcel Wagner, President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation said while West Central Illinois does have key assets, such as the Mississippi River, offsetting many state shortfalls, competition from bordering states magnify what the budget crisis does to state branding.

Wagner said the possibility of raising state income and corporate tax rates could make things even more difficult.

"That impacts a company long term and generally once they pass a tax it very, very infrequently gets rolled back," he said. "So businesses look at that and say if I go across the river in Missouri or Iowa, what's my structure going to be?"

Wagner also noted that Missouri and Iowa aren't the only competition. He said global competition is very common for companies looking to develop in our region.

However, Wagner said GREDF was still confident in having success, especially in dealing with offshore companies looking at the big picture.

"They look at us more from a practical perspective. We're located in the center of the country, we have great logistics capabilities, we have river, road, rail," he said. "Those are some of the key factors. We can can distribute to both coasts, to the southeast and southwest."