Liberty, Illinois woman crashes into building - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Liberty, Illinois woman crashes into building

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
woman crashes into Liberty apartment woman crashes into Liberty apartment
LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Liberty, Illinois residents got quite a scare when a woman drove her car into an apartment building Monday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said they were called to 600 Talbot St. in Liberty at around 3:15 p.m.

That's where they say Lois M. Bradshaw, 80, of Liberty, Illinois struck an apartment complex.

No one was injured, but the building and her car were damaged.

No arrests were made.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.