Liberty, Illinois woman crashes into building

Some Liberty, Illinois residents got quite a scare when a woman drove her car into an apartment building Monday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said they were called to 600 Talbot St. in Liberty at around 3:15 p.m.

That's where they say Lois M. Bradshaw, 80, of Liberty, Illinois struck an apartment complex.

No one was injured, but the building and her car were damaged.

No arrests were made.