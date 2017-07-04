Illinois Senate passes income tax increase, Rauner promises veto

Springfield, Illinois (AP) - The Illinois Senate has approved an income tax increase to raise $5 billion a year aimed at ending the nation's longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 Tuesday to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent. It would increase the personal rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has promised to veto the measure because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to resolve certain issues. They include statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers' compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.

Here's low local lawmakers voted on the measure:

Sen. Jil Tracy - No

Sen. Sam McCann - No

Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer - Yes

Rep. Norine Hammond - Yes

Rep. Randy Frese - No

Sen. Jil Tracy released the following statement:



“The Illinois Senate convened today at the Capitol on the Fourth of July—what I consider to be our country’s sacred holiday—and I’m reminded that all government is funded by taxpayers. Without regard for the hardworking people of Illinois, the Senate approved a permanent 32 percent income tax hike. I could not support a permanent increase that was not coupled with the necessary reforms to help rebuild our economy and bring back good jobs for our citizens. I remain committed to continuing budget negotiations that will fund and prioritize public education and our essential government services—and deliver the truly balanced budget and reforms the people of Illinois deserve.”