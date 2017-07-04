Senate sends Illinois spending plan to Governor

Springfield, Illinois (AP) The Illinois Senate has OK'd an annual spending plan of $36 billion following a critical vote to raise the income tax rate.

The Senate is controlled by Democrats. It voted 39-14 on the budget, approving the same measure that passed in the House on Sunday. If approved by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, it would be Illinois' first budget in more than two years.



The Senate earlier voted to pass a measure that would increase income taxes by $5 billion to begin digging out of a multi-billion dollar deficit.



Rauner has pledged to veto the tax increase because he's convinced Democrats won't send him the "structural" changes he insists will boost business and provide property tax relief.

Here's low local lawmakers voted on the measure:

Sen. Jil Tracy - No

Sen. Sam McCann - Yes

Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer - Yes

Rep. Norine Hammond - Yes

Rep. Randy Frese - No



Sen. Jil Tracy released the following statement:



“The Illinois Senate convened today at the Capitol on the Fourth of July—what I consider to be our country’s sacred holiday—and I’m reminded that all government is funded by taxpayers. Without regard for the hardworking people of Illinois, the Senate approved a permanent 32 percent income tax hike. I could not support a permanent increase that was not coupled with the necessary reforms to help rebuild our economy and bring back good jobs for our citizens. I remain committed to continuing budget negotiations that will fund and prioritize public education and our essential government services—and deliver the truly balanced budget and reforms the people of Illinois deserve.”