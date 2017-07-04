Senate overrides Rauner vetoes of tax hike, budget plan

Springfield, Illinois (AP) - The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a $36 billion budget plan that includes a $5 billion income tax increase.

The Republican acted about three hours after the Senate approved the legislation designed to end the nation's longest state budget holdout since at least the Great Depression. The Senate immediately voted to overturn it.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 Tuesday to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent. It voted 39-14 to adopt the $36 billion spending plan.

Rauner promised to veto the measures because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to his pet issues. Those include statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers' compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.