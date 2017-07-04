Lawmaker gets death threat for approving tax hike - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lawmaker gets death threat for approving tax hike

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
Davidsmeyer Davidsmeyer
A screen grab of the lawmaker's Facebook page. A screen grab of the lawmaker's Facebook page.
A picture of the death threat on Davidsmeyer's page. A picture of the death threat on Davidsmeyer's page.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois Republican State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer has received a death threat for supporting the state income tax increase that was part of a bigger spending plan.

The threat was made on the lawmaker's Facebook page on Sunday and read, "Can't wait to see you hang from a tree if you vote yes today."  

Davidsmeyer later voted to approve the tax increase and spending plan, but it's unclear if he will support overriding Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of both plans.  

Davidsmeyer also took heat from other constituents on Facebook for his vote, with some hoping that he gets voted out of office.

We've reached out to Rep. Davidsmeyer for comment, but our calls weren't immediately returned.

