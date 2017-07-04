National Tom Sawyer Days Parade - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

National Tom Sawyer Days Parade

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A big celebration in America's Hometown Tuesday to mark Independence Day.

People gathered  for the annual parade down Broadway street in Hannibal, it's another part of National Tom Sawyer Days.

Floats from several area businesses and organizations took part-- handing out everything from candy to water and Popsicles.
 

