Crews work hard in the heat to prepare for fireworks

Farmers used to say corn should be "knee high by the 4th of July." Corn is much taller on Tuesday, but the 4th is still a milestone in the growing season. After a wet spring, crops are taking form.More >>
Some Liberty, Illinois residents got quite a scare when a woman drove her car into an apartment building Monday afternoon.More >>
Illinois senators return to Springfield on the 4th of July, possibly voting to end the states' budget impasse.
A Chicago man has died after trying to rescue an 11-year-old who fell from a small motorboat into Lake Michigan.More >>
Support for local veterans is growing just in time for the fourth of July. 265 bouquets of flowers were delivered to the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy Monday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash between a semi and an SUV Monday afternoon in McDonough County, Illinois.More >>
As the Illinois budget impasse continues, the Adams County treasurer says he's doing all he can to get money in the hands of local schools.More >>
The Quincy City Council met Monday night, and the meeting lasted just over twenty minutes.More >>
The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand-in-hand, but, they are mostly illegal in Illinois.More >>
You could now be rewarded $2,000 if you know who spray painted "shoot cops not dope" on the side of a Fort Madison grocery store.More >>
