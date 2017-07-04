Crews work hard in the heat to prepare for fireworks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews work hard in the heat to prepare for fireworks

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Fourth of July fireworks at the Illinois veterans home are being set up for the expected big crowds this 4th of July. 

Rob Ebbing with D-C-V Fireworks said crews set up the racks, loaded the shells, and tested the electronic wiring.

He said it's an all day process in the heat and crews have been working since the early morning to get ready. 

Ebbing said the weather shouldn't be a factor. 

"The clouds ain't going to stop us and light drizzle won't stop us," Ebbing said. "We can shoot in a light rain. It's a lot of set-up, we started at 7 a.m. If sometime, a plug gets called near showtime, we are going to be here all night." 

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. in Quincy and Hannibal. 

