New Tom and Becky named at National Tom Sawyer Days

The streets of Hannibal were packed on Tuesday for National Tom Sawyer Days. People crowded Central Park for the long awaited announcement, the new Tom and Becky. 

 After months of competing against other children in Hannibal, Eric Hudson and Jade Thomas, were named the official Tom and Becky. 

"It feels amazing," Hudson said.  "It's hard to describe in words. It's so amazing. I'm the face of Hannibal, I'm representing Hannibal."

Thomas was at a loss of words. 

"It's exciting and nerve racking. I'm like dying inside," Thomas said. 

But success didn't come easy for Hudson and Thomas. Costumes, interviews, and an extensive knowledge of Mark Twain and Hannibal history is just a little of what it takes to be named Tom and Becky. 

"I lost some sleep. It took a lot of time, commitment, studying, and effort. It took a lot of effort," Hudson said. 

Thomas on the other hand said she had extra pressure on her part because she comes from a line of Beckys. 

"My older sister, she was Becky. She didn't make official, but she was one of the top five. I was excited for her, but when she didn't win I was like want to know this experience. I want to learn it," Thomas said.

Hannibal officials didn't take naming ambassadors of America's Hometown lightly.

"We've had Tom and Becky's in the white house," Melissa Cummins, Coordinator for the Tom and Becky Program said.  "We've had Tom and Becky's at Disney. We've had Tom and Becky's in Bermuda, California. They travel all over."

Hudson said he's looking forward to being able to represent his city most of all.

"I'm looking forward to going on the big trip that we'll take. We don't know where it's at yet, but the big trip. I'm also just looking forward to being the face of Hannibal and people looking up to me," Hudson said. 

The first big appearance they will make is throwing out the first pitch at a Cardinals game. 
 

