Local farmers talk 'knee-high by the 4th of July'

Farmers used to say corn should be "knee high by the 4th of July."

Corn is much taller on Tuesday, but the 4th is still a milestone in the growing season.

After a wet spring, crops are taking form.

Local farmers say their crops are coming in very well and some people are telling them that they have the best looking corn in the Midwest.

They hope to keep this success through harvest season.

After a wet planting season, farmers are starting to see development of their crops.

"The crop has come around fine.," Mike Roegge with Mill Creek Farms said. "A lot of corn that was planted this first week or two of April is starting to silk and tassle right now, which is good."

Down the road, farmer Rick Edwards agrees that the crop has looked good and recent rain has played a factor.

"There are some fields scattered around that are tassling, Edwards said. "Look for a lot more to tassle this next week, which is a critical part of the production cycle."

While everything is going well in Adams County, up north in Hancock County, Roegge said it's dry and farmers could use a little rain. But too much rain could hurt the recent success.

"I don't think mother nature knows how to cooperate anymore," Roegge said. "We could all remember back years ago when we had nice big rains across the Midwest, today it's spot showers and it comes intense."

"You get four inches over 24 hours, most of that will soak in," Edwards said. " But four inches in an hour, three-fourths of that will run off."

Roegge said soy beans have seen good and bad fields this year. He said the farmers who planted early had to replant because the crop couldn't handle the conditions.

"It was too cold, too wet, for too long," Roegge said.