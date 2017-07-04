Wakonda State Park campers enjoy Independence Day

Many campers were out grilling for lunch.

Whether it was camping, swimming or boating, there was something for everyone this Fourth of July at Wakonda State Park. The park, located near La Grange, Missouri, was packed Tuesday.

Families and friends spent their holiday enjoying the beautiful nature state parks have to offer. Mendon Resident Lisa Bohan said for her, it's a tradition.

"It's with the same friends and the same group," she said. "We go every year."

Bohan and her family camp at one of Missouri's state parks almost every Fourth.

"We have two other campers camping with us," Bohan said. "We're here with our family. We came over Saturday, and we've just been enjoying the beautiful weather. We have a little personal beach here and we've been getting in the water and floating and just having a great time."

The group said they won't miss the city's fireworks show and concert Tuesday night.

Quincy Resident Mercedes Adams said she's thankful her family is able to spend time together this Independence Day.

"We love coming to the beach and coming swimming," she said.

Adams said since she and her husband had the day off, they knew they had to spend it at the beach with friends.

"I just really love that we can all get together and celebrate the United States of America," she said. "It just touches my heart. I love it."

Amidst all the festivities, Bohan said she still remembers the important part of the day.

"I work for the Illinois Veterans Home," she said. "I wanna say thank you for all of their service and everything that they have done."

Some campers said they plan to extend their holiday and stay at Wakonda all week long.