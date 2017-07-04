Community rallies around new Clark County football field

The Clark County football team didn't have much to celebrate last season with the Indians winning just two games in 2016. But in Kahoka, it's out with the old and in with the new and what better way to do that than with a brand new football field.

In early June Clark County started rolling out the carpet on a new synthetic turf football field.

Less than a month later the turf field, complete with a new set of visitors' bleachers, are finished and both the team and community has taken notice.

"The boys are extremely excited to have it," said head coach Ethan Allen. "It's increased their morale as far as that goes."

Allen says community members were also eager to show their excitement for the project as well.

"There have been people driving down here throughout this process of the whole thing, driving down here to see what's been done each day, he said.

"It's really fun to see everyone come together like that and come out here and look, talk about it and be excited for this football season."

The initiative to get a new turf field all started with a school ballot measure to have a new all-weather track installed. After some research on the cost, the turf field was added to the same ballot measure.

"It's going to be about double (the cost) than just the all-weather track. We thought it was something that would go over well here," said Allen.

And to the excitement of both the track & field and football team, the measure passed.

"It just came about that this was the time to do it so we got on board with it and we're glad we got it passed," Allen said.

All that is left to do is install the new track around the field as well as



